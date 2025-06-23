Barton Grange reveals plans to sell award-winning garden centre to national chain Blue Diamond
The Barton Grange Group has confirmed it is seeking a deal with Blue Diamond, the UK’s largest chain of garden centres, over the sale of the garden centre off the A6 between Preston and Garstang.
The two companies are in exclusive talks about a potential sale, which would also include Barton Grange’s wholesale plant nursery (Garden Centre Plants Ltd).
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They added both The Flower Bowl and Barton Grange Marina will not be part of any deal and there are no plans to sell either site. Barton Grange say both will remain “central to the family’s long-term plans.”
A Barton Grange spokesperson said: “Peter and Guy Topping, the current generation at the helm of The Barton Grange Group, are preparing to retire from the horticultural industry.
“In planning for the future, they are in exclusive discussions with Blue Diamond — the UK’s largest garden centre group—regarding the potential sale of Barton Grange Garden Centre.
“The aim is to ensure Barton Grange continues to be recognised as one of the world’s leading garden centres for many years to come.
“While discussions are ongoing, and they include the Company’s wholesale plant nursery (Garden Centre Plants Ltd.), it remains very much business as usual. Neither party will be making any further comment at this stage.
“Please note that these discussions do not involve The Flower Bowl or Barton Grange Marina, both of which remain central to the family’s long-term plans.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.