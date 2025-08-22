Owner of Voie Hair and Beauty in Preston issues message to brazen customer who left without paying
The woman in question had paid a visit to Voie Hair and Beauty, located at 50 Church Street earlier this week to have a colour cut and blow dry.
However, when it was time to pay the staff for their hard-earned work the woman said she had to get her bank card from her car but never returned.
Posting a picture of the woman on their Facebook page in the hope that she would see it and have her conscience pricked, a spokesperson for the busineess said: “To the lady that visited our salon today and had your hair done it looked beautiful.
“We have the handbag you left when you went to your car to get your bank card, to pay for your colour cut and blow dry.”
They added: “We are still waiting for you to return. Hopefully after seeing this post it might jog your memory that you have yet to come back and pay for your hair.
“If anyone recognises you hopefully they will also remind you.”
At the time of going to print the woman had not been back to the salon to pay for her treatments.