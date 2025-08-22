The body of a man has sadly been recovered from a canal in Blackburn.

Officers were called out to Hollins Bank yesterday evening just after 6.30pm to reports of a body in the canal.

Sadly, when they got there they retrieved a man’s body from the water.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called just after 6:30pm yesterday to a report of a body in the canal at Hollins Bank.

“Very sadly, emergency services attended and found the body of a man in the water.

“Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the man and ascertain how he died.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

If you have information or you know who the man may be, please call police 101 quoting log 1201 of August 21.