When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 9 Preston businesses:

Wok Wow takeaway at 10 Chapel Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Rated 4 star on April 30.

Barnes Square Chip Shop & Chinese Takeaway, 9 Barnes Square, Clayton Le Moors Rated 4 out of 5 on April 17.

3 . Barnes Square Chip Shop & Chinese Takeaway, 9 Barnes Square, Clayton Le Moors Rated 4 out of 5 on April 17. Photo: Google Photo Sales