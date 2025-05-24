9 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings including restaurants and takeaways

By Emma Downey
Published 24th May 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 10:43 BST
9 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 9 Preston businesses:

Rated 4 star on April 30.

2. Wok Wow takeaway at 10 Chapel Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde,

Rated 4 out of 5 on April 17.

3. Barnes Square Chip Shop & Chinese Takeaway, 9 Barnes Square, Clayton Le Moors

Rated one star on April 22.

4. Twisted Indian Street Food, 15 Clifton Street, Blackpool

