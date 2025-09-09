“This is about more than just enforcement — it’s about protecting our community and reducing anti-social behaviour.”

More than 150 “illegal” and “nuisance” vehicles have been seized since July, as part of a police crackdown.

Sharing an update on social media this morning (September 9), a spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We’ve been back out tackling the use of illegal and nuisance e-bikes and e-scooters Officers from the Prosper Partnership team, Roads Crime Unit and Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out operations in St Matts, Ribbleton, Ingol and Cottam on last week.

Illegal vehicles seized. | Preston Police via FB

“Ten more illegal vehicles were seized… that’s over 150 since July.”

The force noted that residents “consistently” tell them that “nuisance vehicles and the use of illegal e-bikes and e-scooters” are one of their “top concerns”.

They continued: “This is about more than just enforcement — it’s about protecting our community and reducing anti-social behaviour.”