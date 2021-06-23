'Out of control bonfire' spreads to fencing of three adjacent properties in Preston

Two fire engines from Preston attended the scene in Bowland Road at around 2.35am.

The blaze involved a large bonfire which had become out of control, causing it to spread to the fencing of three adjacent properties.

Firefighters used one water jet and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were at the scene for one hour.

Bonfire Safety

- Make sure a responsible adult is in control and present at all times

- Set the fire well away from property, overhanging trees, cables and combustible materials

- Do not also light near fending or decking, especially if made out of plastic

- Don't use petrol, paraffin or white spirit to light bonfires. Use a taper to light and keep at arm's length

- When the bonfire is over, douse the embers with water and check the surrounding area for signs of small fires which may have been started from flying embers

- Don't burn household waste on your bonfire

- Be considerate of neighbours. Smoke can be a nuisance, so try and place your bonfire where it will have least impact on those around you.

- Do not light bonfires near roads where the smoke could reduce visibility

For more information on bonfire and firework safety, click HERE.