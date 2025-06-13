A state-of-the-art radiotherapy machine to improve cancer care across the region is soon to be unveiled at Preston’s Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is one of just three in the North West – alongside The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust – to benefit from a share of a £70 million government investment to modernise cancer treatment through the Plan for Change.

The new linear accelerator (LINAC) machine will be installed at Royal Preston Hospital later this year. By replacing ageing equipment, the new LINACs will also reduce the number of cancelled appointments due to breakdowns, preventing as many as 13,000 appointments from being lost across the NHS.

The machines are due to be rolled out from August, as part of government plans to improve cancer care through the Plan for Change. By March 2027, up to 27,500 additional treatments per year will be delivered, including up to 4,500 receiving their first treatment for cancer within 62-days of referral, helping to treat more cancer patients in faster time.

Gillian Clarkson, Radiotherapy Service Manager at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “This is a hugely positive development for patients and staff. The new LINAC will allow us to continue to deliver We’re proud to be part of this national effort to modernise cancer services and improve outcomes for people across Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

Highly-targeted treatment

The new generation LINAC machines will enable centres such at LTHTR to expand their delivery of Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy (SABR) – a highly targeted treatment that minimises damage to surrounding healthy tissue while delivering stronger doses directly to tumours.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Thanks to the investment this government is making in our NHS, we will provide more cancer patients with world-class, cutting-edge care. By reducing the number of hospital visits required and preventing cancelled appointments, these state-of-the-art radiotherapy machines free up capacity so that thousands more patients are treated on time. As a cancer survivor, I know just how important timely treatment is. These machines are part of the investment and modernisation that will cut waiting times for patients, through our Plan for Change.”

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS National Clinical Director for Cancer, said: “Radiotherapy is essential for many cancer patients, so it’s great news that the investment in new machines means that some will need fewer rounds of treatment, as we bring in more sophisticated techniques.

“These machines will deliver more precise treatment for patients, which helps them to recover sooner, as well as enabling the NHS to treat people more efficiently as we continue in our efforts to catch and treat more cancers faster.”

Matt Sample, Senior Policy Manager at Cancer Research UK, added: “All cancer patients, no matter where they live, should have access to the best treatment, so it's great to see investment in cutting-edge equipment for hospitals across the country.

"Modern LINAC machines can offer more efficient, targeted treatment with fewer side-effects for patients, which is why it's vital that there is sustained funding to replace them routinely.

"The government has a huge opportunity in its upcoming National Cancer Plan for England to tackle unequal access to optimal treatment, and we look forward to working with them to help give every patient the care they deserve."

The new machines are being prioritised for hospitals currently using equipment older than 10 years, ensuring patients can access the most advanced radiotherapy techniques available and helping to tackle health inequalities through equitable access to innovation.