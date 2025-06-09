25 great pictures from Cancer Research UK's Pretty Muddy 2025 charity event at Preston's Moor Park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 18:46 BST

No one crosses the finish line without getting pretty muddy!

Nearly 3,000 people braved the rain to gathered on Moor Park for the 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Pretty Muddy is a 5k muddy obstacle course that you can take part in, no matter your fitness level.

1. Preston Pretty Muddy 2025

Pretty Muddy is a 5k muddy obstacle course that you can take part in, no matter your fitness level. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
It’s designed for one thing: fun!

2. Preston Pretty Muddy 2025

It’s designed for one thing: fun! | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Climb, crawl and slide your way around the Pretty Muddy® obstacle course at your own pace.

3. Preston Pretty Muddy 2025

Climb, crawl and slide your way around the Pretty Muddy® obstacle course at your own pace. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
5k is just over 3 miles and can take about one hour to complete on average. But there's no pressure to finish in a certain time.

4. Preston Pretty Muddy 2025

5k is just over 3 miles and can take about one hour to complete on average. But there's no pressure to finish in a certain time. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Cancer Research UKPrestonLancashireCancer
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice