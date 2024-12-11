Our heritage trams need to be running again as soon as possible, says MP Chris Webb as he seeks urgent talks
The heritage tram service - which runs along the Promenade alongside the modern Flexity trams - has been operating since 2014 but was suspended last weekend by council-owned Blackpool Transport.
Meanwhile Conservative councillors say they fear it is a cost-cutting move due to the council's debt.
However Blackpool Transport managing director Jane Cole says the trams will return to the Promenade next summer when operational issues are addressed.
Mr Webb branded the suspension of the trams especially over the Christmas period "very disappointing" and "short-sighted" and said many constituents had contacted him with their concerns.
The Labour MP added: "Our heritage trams are also a vital part of Blackpool’s culture. Their integration with our modern tramways embodies how our town honours tradition while constantly innovating under our motto of Progress. To close down this living aspect of our heritage seems very short sighted."
He called for any safety issues to be addressed as soon as possible and said he would be seeking urgent talks with Blackpool Transport.
Mr Webb said: "I am requesting an urgent meeting with Blackpool Transport to seek further clarification on the specific concerns around the trams’ safety and efficiency as well as a more specific time frame for when the general public can expect the trams to return and I will be keeping my constituents informed."
Blackpool Conservatives have also criticised the suspension of the service, with some blaming it on the need to make savings.
Coun Emma Ellison said: "I don’t believe this is purely about safety—there haven’t been any accidents involving heritage trams. This feels more like a financial decision, driven by the council’s debt and the strain caused by the government's national insurance increases."
Council leader Coun Lynn Williams says the suspension is "a temporary pause" and added: "They absolutely are not going away. Heritage trams will return in 2025 and will continue to be enjoyed by passengers for years to come."
Ms Cole said in a statement: "I can confirm that the future of our heritage trams is safe and we aim to have them back on the Promenade next year. However, before that can happen there are a number of complex operational issues that need to be addressed."
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The heritage fleet is stored at Blackpool Transport's Rigby Road depot which is also home to the Tramtown museum run by volunteers. The heritage trams were launched as a visitor experience in 2014 following the upgrade of the tramway with a new fleet of Flexity trams in 2012.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.