More than 2,000 people have a signed a petitition calling for the protection of Blackpool’s heritage trams since the campaign was launched at the weekend.

Concerns were raised about the future of the vintage trams - some of which are over 100 years old- after Blackpool Transport Services released a statement saying it was suspending its much-loved Heritage Tram Tours service.

Although the transport body did not say the trams themselves were at immediate risk or suggest that they could be lost to the town, long term, the move has worried fans of the original vehicles.

Concerns have been raised after an announcement that Blackpool's sHeritage Trams Tours are to be suspended

The ‘difficult’ decision to halt the service, which sees members of the public being able to book trips on the various old trams, has raised concerns about the vehicles’ long-term future.

Blackpool Council says the decision was made for reasons of efficiency and safety.

Louise Lepitak, a Fylde coast resident who launched the petition, stated on her petition: “My earliest memories of the town of Blackpool are painted with the vibrant colors and majestic appearance of our beloved Heritage Trams.

“These illustrious machines, rich with history and charm, formed an integral part of my childhood and that of many other residents and tourists alike.

A petition has been launched amidst concerns over the future of Blackpool's heritage trams

“Yet, they are at risk of being discarded and forgotten. In 2012, new tramcars were introduced and many of our heritage trams were retired.

“While some were preserved and continue to run as part of the Heritage Tram Tours, others didn't share the same fate… It's time for us to acknowledge their significance, preserve our cultural icon for future generations, and ensure all heritage trams have the opportunity to ride the tracks once more.”

Many who have supported the petition have expressed their concern about the impact on the town's tourism industry.

Warwick Howlett, who signed the petition, wrote “As a past President of the largest Hotel Association in Blackpool, I know how this will effect [sic] Hoteliers”, whilst Alison Thomasson added “I absolutely agree that they shouldn't be stopped, they are a tourist attraction.”

What Blackpool Transport Services say

Blackpool Transport Services, via a statement on its Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours webpage, said: “Following a thorough review, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our Heritage Tram Tours.

“Operating the Heritage Trams alongside our modern fleet has become increasingly challenging, with issues such as depot space, tram movements, general safety and maintenance conflicts making it difficult to continue running the service effectively.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but we believe it is the most practical step to support the evolving needs of our business and maintain the overall efficiency of our operations.

“As part of our efforts to future-proof and safely grow our core tram network following the North Station extension, we are introducing advanced safety systems, including the Obstacle Detection Assistance System (ODAS) and the Collision and Overspeed Monitoring and Prevention Assistance System (COMPASS).

“These technologies are essential to maintaining safety, especially during busy times such as the summer, illuminations and festive seasons. The systems also allow us to improve operational efficiency, and ensure the sustainability of the network.

“The Heritage Trams are a cherished part of Blackpool’s history, and we fully recognise their importance to the community, however, ensuring the ongoing safety and sustainability of the service has become increasingly complex. This pause provides an opportunity to reflect on the role of Heritage trams within a modernised and safe tramway network.

“By reassessing their operation, we aim to explore new ways to honour Blackpool’s rich transport heritage while maintaining our commitment to a safe, efficient, and future-focused service. We are dedicated to finding innovative opportunities to honour and showcase Blackpool’s iconic tramway history, and we thank you for your understanding as we work towards this.”

Blackpool Council has not yet responded publicly to the petition, which can be found at Change.org/BlackpoolHeritageTrams, with comments from supporters here.