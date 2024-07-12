Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friends of a woman who died from bowel cancer which was originally dismissed as IBS have spoken of their grief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Hyde was in her 30s when she passed away from bowel cancer in October last year.

Lorraine Hyde who passed away from bowel cancer in October last year. | UGC

She was told by doctors for nearly a year that she had Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) - a stomach condition which include cramping and abdominal pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine contested her diagnosis but was ignored and sadly 12 months later she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to other places.

Her husband Micheal and daughter Grace remained positive when she was given around a year to live, but unfortunately never made it past six months.

Emma Hutchinson, 37, who runs The Cardwell Adlington pub in Chorley alongside her partner Glen, 43, were friends with Lorraine for over 30 years.

UGC

She said: “Lorraine was funny, loving and positive.

“We knew her for 30 years and were friends along time before the pubs.

“So much more could have been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lorraine was in hospital and then she was moved to St Catherine's where she passed at peace with her family by her side.

“The care and love that they showed was amazing.”

The pair are now organising a Lorraine’s Day at the pub on Saturday, July 20, from 2pm to raise awareness of bowel cancer which will include a David Bowie tribute band, a DJ, a mechanical rodeo bull ride and a bouncy castle. Emma added: “When Lorraine passed on the 17th of October 2023 her wish was for a small funeral but we wanted to hold a fundraising day for her memorial and raise awareness and funding for this horrible disease. “There will be food, face painting, raffle prizes and a silent auction.

“We are inviting people to join us who have lost somone, suffered or even survived a scare.”

On the day the £5 entry fee is for adults kids free and all monies raised on the day are split between St Catherine's and bowel cancer UK.

For more information visit the bar’s Facebook page.