A Co-op store in Blackpool has been repeatedly targeted by robbers this year, leaving staff frustrated and anxious.

Police on Monday released a CCTV image of a suspect they wanted to speak to in connection with two armed robberies at the Co-op store on Warley Road.

The latest incident occurred when a man entered the store at around 9.40pm last Wednesday (November 20).

He threatened staff with a knife before forcing them to hand over cash from the till.

A man also threatened staff with a pair of scissors during a robbery on October 24.

Officers urged anyone who recognised the man to call 101, quoting log number 1356 of November 20.

But these are not the only robberies that have occurred at the store this year.

In August, the store was targeted six times in a week, with several of these incidents occurring in just one day.

The incidents occurred on August 12 at 12.15pm and 9.22pm, August 13 at 9.15am, 1.12pm and 6.02pm and August 15 at around 6pm.

Following the latest robberies, a team leader at the store told the Gazette that the incidents were leaving staff exasperated.

He said: “At the moment we’ve got a security guard in an attempt to stop it but we’re all a bit on edge. It’s not good for us.

“The company tells us not to chase shoplifters if they leave the store, but some members of staff are getting that frustrated that they’re grabbing the items back off them.

“But these people could be armed so there’s no way I would put myself in that situation.”

Staff at the Co-op store in Layton Road also became the consistent target of shoplifters this year, resulting in the loss of around £1k worth of stock each week.

Team leader Stephen Cook said the brazen thieves were stealing multiple products at a time and purposely targeting high value items they could sell on.

He said: “We had someone try to steal a bag of laundry detergent, shaving cream and shavers worth about £60.

“Earlier this year, we had a lady come in. She threw a glass coffee jar at one of my colleagues and tried to throw a trolley at him.

“She then jumped over the counter, grabbed a load of spirits and then she put our window through, causing £500 worth of damage.”

The stress of the incident led to one staff member quitting their job.

Mr Cook added : "Shoplifters think they can just come here, take what they want and leave, and there will be no consequences.

“It is never people struggling with the cost of living, it's always people trying to fund their habits. It’s never people just stealing a sandwich or essentials.

“The shoplifters we see always want copious amounts of laundry and coffee.”

Operation Vulture is backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.​

The operation sees increased patrolling in hotspot areas, proactive approaches to identify and target prolific shoplifters and prioritising scenes where violence was used.

Since its launch in March, there have been more than 2,100 positive outcomes for shoplifting offences, including charges, arrests and criminal behaviour orders (CBOs).

Mr Grunshaw said: "Shoplifting is a national epidemic and a key concern raised by retailers, shop workers and customers, alongside anti-social behaviour and the unacceptable abuse of staff.

"Since becoming Commissioner, I've seen what Lancashire Constabulary is doing to improve its response to retail crime and backing Op Vulture to continue improving the service it's delivering for victims of crime, whilst sending a clear message that criminals will be caught and prosecuted, whether they've stolen £10 or £10,000.

"As Commissioner, making Lancashire a safer place to live and work is my primary aim. This can only be achieved through strong leadership, a strong police force and strong deterrents.”