Organisers of the popular Lancashire festival Highest Point has responded to rumours this years festival was the last one.

Set in the beautiful srroundings of Williamson Park in Lancaster, tens of thousands of people from across Lancashire descend on the city for Highest Point ever year.

But following this year’s successful festival, which boasted acts such as Busted, Sam Ryder, Cat Burns, Gok Wan, Tom Odell and dozens more acts rumours have been spreading the event might not be returning in 2025.

Festvalgoers were even treated to the rare sights of the Northern Lights lighting up the skies above the Ashton Memorial.

The Northern Lights put in an appearance at Highest Point.

But after hailing the 2025 festival, which was basked in lovely sunshine, a huge success organisers have dismissed the fears.

Highest Point organiser Rich Dyer said: “We’ve had such a great weekend with tens of thousands of people enjoying themselves in the park.

“The weather couldn’t have been better and there really was something for everyone.

“The whole team behind the festival is based here in Lancashire so we’re really pleased that we can showcase local talent and support the area.