The sheer beauty of village cricket... | Jack Marshall's column

Cricket, lovely cricket

But one example I personally love is ‘that’s so village’. Something ‘village’ is comically low-rent, almost to the point of pride. Because, while we notionally play the same sport, there could not be more difference between what professional and village cricketers get up to.

I joined my local cricket club three months ago. I’d never played before, having grown up abroad in a country where cricket is to locals what Greco-Roman wrestling is to Jimmy Anderson. But I became a fan through my dad, and so vowed to play at uni in the UK.

Then, somehow - mysteriously - drinking and going out became more appealing than spending entire afternoons fielding. Goodness knows how that happened, but as a result, my cricketing career - sure to be stellar - was again put on hold. Laziness set in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Realising I’d actually have to make an effort to play cricket if I wanted to play cricket, I signed up ahead of this season. But cricket clubs tend to be populated by three categories of players: wizened veterans, first-teamers in their prime, and promising youngsters.

As a 27-year-old with zero experience, I fell neatly outside these parameters and into a whole new category: the amateurishly-useless grown man who repeatedly gets outplayed by pensioners and who finds it infinitely harder to pick up new skills than younger players.

I embody ‘village’.

Filling in for a first team which has previously featured Test players but which was, at the start of the season, low on numbers, I’ve dropped two catches, batted twice, been out first-ball once, edged a four, and not bowled. In the seconds, the first ball I did bowl went to the boundary.

But I’m nothing if not keen. A career as some kind of low-rent Ben Stokes may no longer be in the offing as it once assuredly was, but spending Saturdays in the sun wise-cracking with a bunch of cricket fans isn’t the worst fate in the world.

And, I’ve discovered the key to village cricket: its ‘village’ nature is its selling point. Balls getting lost in rivers, comical run-outs, outfields which slope with a hill or feature the odd tree - it’s all part of the charm.