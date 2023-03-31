After car accidents, the most lethal cause of accidental death is stair-falls. Statistically, the stairs are one of the most hazardous terrains you will ever negotiate; each escalation and descent as brave a domestic undertaking one can embrace given that, every year, around 300,000 Brits injure themselves severely enough in stair-falls to warrant medical attention.

From that weird feeling in the middle of the night where you plant a foot expecting another step only to find the landing, to storey-traversing trips into terrifying fresh air, everyone falls. You typically miss a step once in every 2,222 stairs, suffer a minor accident every 63,000 stairs, a painful one every 734,000 stairs, and a hospital-worthy one every 3,600,000 stairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curiously, stats also show that unmarried people fall more frequently than married people, while previously-wed bachelors fall most frequently of all. Households with kids in them feature more falls because of increased stair-usage and because of all the stuff like roller skates, piles of washing, and half-full mugs which accumulate perilously on the staircase.

The most dangerous part of the home: the stairs

Fit and lithe stair-users also tend to fall far more often than their more rotund counterparts owing to the fact that the energetic engage in a great deal more stair-based bounding, leaping up flights and careening down them with gay abandon while the portly and sickly lean more towards a leisurely approach and work in more rest stops along the journey.

A good risk indicator is previous falls: 40% of people injured in stair falls have been injured before. And that’s because factors like lighting, bannisters, confusing tread patterns, and anything else that interrupts the rhythm of the stair-user have a huge bearing on your tumble likelihood, so if you’ve fallen in tricky conditions before, you’ll unfortunately likely do it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad