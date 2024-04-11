National Pet Day 2024: 29 of the best pictures of your fur babies

Today is National Pet Day – a day set aside to celebrate out animal friends.
Pet owners everywhere can participate in celebrating their little companions.

We asked readers to share their photos with us and have been inundated with gorgeous photos of their pets.

There were so many to choose from. Check out a selection in our gallery to see if you can spot your pet.

In celebration of National Pet Day 2024 We asked you for pictures of your furry friends and you didn't disappoint! Photo: UGC

Ant.

Ant. Photo: Val Houghton

Mr Ollie Purs.

Mr Ollie Purs. Photo: Daniella Taylor

Dave the Fox Terrier (left) with little Miley who sadly passed away earlier this month.

Dave the Fox Terrier (left) with little Miley who sadly passed away earlier this month. Photo: Shannon Woosey

