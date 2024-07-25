Who's The Daddy: As one journey ends another new one begins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Endings and beginnings. That’s what it’s all been about in our house at the moment. The Boss calling time and taking early retirement from a teaching career that began in September 1992 and Daughter #2 graduating then flying off to the US and getting on a boat for six months, working at a kids’ club on a cruise ship around the Caribbean.

Daughter #2 is currently living out her final days of student life in Liverpool and is under no illusions that a long stint on a cruise ship will be any sort of holiday. Quite the opposite. She’s expecting a shared cabin the size of a wardrobe next to the ship’s engine - any improvement on that will be seen as a bonus.

The hours will be long but the months will be short. If all goes well for her, the plan is for me and the Boss to pay her a visit on board for a week before she’s due back in the UK some time in early January 2025.

But that’s all for the future. Before that there’s the emptying of her student house and the carting of it all from Liverpool back to Lancaster. There’s so much of it that it had to be done in two stages. Two-thirds of it currently sits in eight huge washing bags parked in her childhood bedroom that her childhood cat Mr Robbie has shown a great and sustained interest in.

He’s never had catnip but I’d imagine a similar reaction to catching his Queen’s scent back in the room where she cradled him like a baby for the vast majority of his life and made him into the yeowling, needy, middle-aged pest that he is at 3am most mornings.

Anyway, we sort of got used to our daughters flying the nest, but next weekend Daughter#2’s leaving on a jet plane to work thousands of miles away. The Boss said she’s going to pretend that she’s still in Liverpool, where there’s way more of her family than there is at home.

And if Daughter #2’s cruise ship, which holds more people than the town I grew up in, is in need of a ship’s cat - Mr Robbie has been a champion mouser in his day and is more than capable of working his passage. If nothing else, it’ll give me and the Boss six months of unbroken nights’ sleep.

But it’s good that Daughter #2 returned home for a few days before her departure, primarily because the Boss has a new laptop and, as every adult child can testify, when a parent buys a new TV, smartphone or computer, you become the de facto in-house IT specialist. You may well have grown up with the internet, but those of us who can remember a time before it, deep down secretly fear it.

Hey, we may struggle to know the difference between how to make a phone call or use FaceTime, but we taught you to eat with a spoon and also how to wipe your own backsides, so it’s the least you can do.