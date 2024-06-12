Blaise Tapp: One of the most calamitous gaffes  made by a political leader

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Perhaps the saddest thing about 'D-Day-gate' - the now interminable row about the Prime Minister's astonishing decision to slip away from a ceremony to honour the bravest of the brave - is that it has deflected attention away from those who really matter.

Like you, I should imagine, I was glued to coverage of the commemorations of last week's 80th anniversary of the most pivotal moment of World War Two, and I don't mind admitting that I shed more than a few tears.

Sadly, this incredible spectacle is now in danger of becoming synonymous with one of the most calamitous gaffes ever made by a political leader seeking re-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This would be a shame because that tiny band of elderly veterans who managed to attend stunning ceremonies either side of the Channel, not forgetting all of those who weren't as lucky, really do deserve so much more.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

We have run out of superlatives to describe the achievements of the Greatest Generation, with (almost all) politicians and heads of state falling over themselves to both show and express their gratitude on behalf of their respective nations.

Rightly so, I hear you cry and I would agree if I didn't think that society could do even more to recognise the truly remarkable contribution that these servicemen and women have made.While most communities have war memorials to honour those who fell in action, in my view, even more should have already been done to recognise those who served with distinction.

Hero and legend are words that are thrown around these days to describe people who achieve achievable things in the course of their daily work, be it in the office or in a sporting arena. Many of us idolise stars of film, music and sport, which would be fine if real heroes, those who risked everything for King and Country, were afforded the same red carpet treatment on a regular basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad