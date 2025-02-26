Blaise Tapp: Is going bald such a big deal? I just grin and bare it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to one recent poll, nearly nine in 10 of Generation Z men - that's 18 to 27-year-olds to you and I - are worried they are going bald.

On the face of it, these findings could easily be used as yet another stick to beat this most maligned of generations with - after all, when we live in an age when there is so much to get into a tizz about, is being a few follicles short of a quiff really that big a deal?

But, as a long standing member of the wide parting club, I can certainly relate to the fears around impending baldness felt by today’s young ‘uns. I can vividly remember what it felt like to be one minute sporting a magnificent pair of curtains that would make an early ‘90s’ Jason Donovan jealous before feeling I had no option but to go full Grant Mitchell.

I was in my early twenties when, almost overnight, my hairline receded at such an alarming rate than I felt that I had no other option but to invest in a pair of clippers, with a crew cut being my style of choice for the next five years, until I was informed that I would spoil our wedding photos if I insisted on persisting with my nightclub bouncer look.

I've embraced thinning on top. Photo: Adobe

Since then I have sported an array of styles, some respectable, others - including a ridiculous borderline mullet abomination - are best left in the past, but not once have I ever felt less of a bloke for not having luscious, flowing locks. If there’s one piece of advice that I feel qualified to give it’s that, in my experience, nobody really cares what the average man in the street’s Barnet looks like and they certainly couldn’t care that much if you’re thinning on top.

I would remind anyone who hankers after the days when a comb was part of their daily routine that it’s estimated that around 6.5 million men in the UK are follically challenged, meaning that we’re in good company. Of course, there are a growing number of blokes who have taken direct action against hair loss, including jetting off to Turkey for a transplant and, if that’s what makes them happy then good luck to them I say.

In recent years, I have reverted back to the trusted number one or two allover look, largely because it means I don’t need to faff around in the morning. While I may well resemble a boiled egg these days, not having a full head of hair certainly hasn’t held me back.