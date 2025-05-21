Blaise Tapp: I don’t want to have to listen to someone else’s playlist on the train

I’ve never made any secret about my love of rail travel; in my view it’s the best way to get around - as long as a couple of caveats are met.

Firstly, the thing needs to arrive on time, especially if you’re banking on getting a connection, and it’s always preferable to have your own seat if you’re travelling any sort of distance because who wants to spend the entirety of a journey between Manchester and Southampton perched on a luggage rack? I’ve seen it happen. As a rule, if these basic conditions are fulfilled then I would gladly stay on a train all day as it is far less stressful than driving anywhere and I don't have my seat kicked, like I do on planes.

However, there’s a relatively new barrier to a peaceful rail journey and that’s the growing menace of other people listening to their devices without headphones and not giving two hoots about whether it annoys the strangers around them. Spoiler alert: it does bother them. A lot.

So much so that this most antisocial of acts has been given a name by the media - bare beating - which is actually as obnoxious as the act it is describing. Playing your music and watching cat videos without headphones, talking loudly to somebody at the other end of the line, keeping your phone on speaker while the doctor’s surgery plays its hold music are all the 21st Century equivalent of leaving the toilet seat up.

I don't want to listen to someone else's conversation while travelling. Photo: Adobe

This phenomenon has become such a problem that politicians have jumped on the noisy bandwagon, with the Lib Dems demanding that this behaviour becomes subject to its own, specific law, which would come with a £1,000 fine.

While such legislation is unlikely to ever be introduced, the fact that this issue has spilled out of train carriages and into Westminster shows how strongly people feel about it. Traveling on a train isn’t cheap, meaning that travellers are entitled to enjoy their journey in relative peace, rather than having to endure somebody else’s playlist or TikTok on loop.

There are those who argue that a polite ‘would you mind turning that down please?’ would solve the problem, but most of us are reluctant to take that risk nobody really knows who they’re sharing a carriage with.

If it was down to me offenders would be made to wear headphones and forced to listen to Cliff Richard's back catalogue. They’d soon change their ways and we’d all look forward to travelling by train again - as long as we can get a seat, of course.