Blaise Tapp: I could never truly be a dog lover because I like human beings more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s roughly three-and-a-half years since mine and my family’s lives changed forever, after a charismatic little pug called George trotted into our home for the very first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, I’ve gone from being the type of person who would often cross the road to avoid all sorts of different dogs that I didn’t like the look of, to being one of those characters who will make a fuss of all manner of pooches I come across during my daily travels. Not only that, but I’ve also become adept at engaging complete strangers in reasonably in-depth conversations about the unique characteristics of their pets - behaviour I’d previously considered highly questionable.

Although I’m still not a dog owner - it’s a genuine commitment if done properly and we have enough of those already thanks - I am now officially a fan of canines. The fact that we can eventually give George and the other dogs we occasionally look after back to their actual owners, adds to the appeal. I now understand how grandparents must feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, George will be coming to stay with us this week and I think I’m probably more excited than the Tapp children are about his imminent arrival. His visits not only mean that I get far more exercise than I otherwise would but we are showered with levels of affection that only dog folk would understand, including his insistence on sleeping beside me each night.

I love it when George comes to stay. Photo: Adobe

It doesn’t matter what sort of day I’m having, my woes are put on hold whenever my grunting pal hops onto my lap for a cuddle.

Despite my very real affection for the little fella, I still can’t get my head around the fact that many of us appear to prefer their pets to fellow humans. An academic study that was published last week, found that dog owners have a stronger emotional connection to their furry friends than they do the people in their lives, with the exception of their children!

Yes, dogs are loving, loyal and appear to have an almost telepathic ability to sense when we’re having a hard time, but they can’t buy you a pint, mow the lawn or rustle up an evening meal. Whenever I take a dog out for a walk, I’m unable to dissect the previous night’s big match with them, rather I spend my time telling them not to sniff the backside of any strange dog which may cross our path.

While I now get why people love their pets, I don’t think I’ll ever be truly considered to be a dog lover because I like people more.