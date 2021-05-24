Business in the front, party in the back | Jack Marshall's column

Welcome to flavour country

Asked to send one in to the design team when I started writing this column last year, I took it hastily, made sure I wasn’t cross-eyed or slack-jawed, and fired it off, shaggy hair and all.

I’ve had six haircuts since then - two buzzcuts by my own unsteady hand in the first lockdown, three far more professional and presentable trims when restrictions eased, and the final one, which was very recently indeed and truly the greatest of them all.

A mullet.

Gerry Francis’ Wikipedia page used to contain the sublime line ‘To this day, Gerry remains devoted to his mullet haircut, which he has worn for decades.’ I now empathise deeply with Gerry’s hirsute fidelity: the mullet is brilliant. And it’s making a comeback for a reason.

The genesis of my own mullet can be traced back to my relationship with my younger brother. We are very alike and get on like a house on fire owing to the fact that it seems we share a brain (and brain cells, if you asked plenty of people who know us).

A brief aside: we’re so weirdly alike that we both, completely independently, got really into Hall & Oates recently. About a week into listening to When the Morning Comes on repeat, I got a text from him asking if I’d ever heard of Daryl Hall and John Oates because they had some absolute bangers and I should check them out.

I genuinely could not believe it. Like I say, the *same* brain. But, back to the mullets.

Last year, just as the barbers closed in December, conversation turned to mullets. Wouldn’t it be funny if we got mullets, we joked. They actually look pretty good, we admitted. We could see how long our hair gets and try it out, we agreed.

Five months later, boasting an abundance of lockdown locks to work with, we both took the plunge. Welcome to flavour country.

Any regrets? Not a single one.

People love the mullet. The feedback, save for my mother’s slightly more disappointed and despairing review of her adult son’s stupid trim, has been glowing. And there’s a very particular feeling of liberation which comes with whipping a damp mullet back and forth as you get out the shower, is all I’ll say.