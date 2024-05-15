Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The re-launch date for a popular water sports site on the Fylde coast has been revealed - as well as details on what will be on offer there.

The Wild Shore group were confirmed as the new owners of Blackpool Wake Park last month.

The amenity, which offered wake boarding and various other activities, was based on the established Ream Hills Holiday Park in Weeton for 12 years but closed in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Wild Shore, formerly known as outdoor adventure activities provider ADV, are ready to reopen the site and have revealed new plans and the re-launch date.

Sign up for our free newsletters now The amenity, now called Wild Shore Blackpool, will be similar to the previous operation but with a number of differences.

One of them is a new fun-packed activity called Ringo

When will it reopen and what is planned?

The company says: “We are delighted to announce that we will be opening the site from Wednesday May 29 - just in time for some half term fun.”

It says activities will include the floating Aquapark, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, Ringo rides, and open water swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ringo rides are new and involve large inflatable, donut-shaped tube attached by a rope and being towed by the speedboat.

Ringo sessions will be held at Wild Shore Blackpool

Wild Shore Blackpool’s Facebook site says: “For only £30.00 per group (not per person) up to three people at a time are pulled up the lake with everyone jumping on and off over the session! Playing different games and challenges the Ringo is great for all ages and the perfect addition after an Aqua Park session.” Based in Edinburgh, Wild Shore also runs sites at Delamere in rural Cheshire, and Dundee, althugh it is no longer involved in former ADV sites at New Brighton in the Wirrall area and Liverpool.