One of Lancashire’s best-known hotels, restaurants and wedding venues reopens this weekend.

The former Ferrari’s Country House Hotel - now known as Longridge House - opens on Saturday, August 9 after a major refurbishment.

The venue, which is on the outskirts of Longridge, was listed for sale for £2.25m and in November 2024 was taken over by the family who run Elle R Leisure, who have a catalogue of grand and iconic venues throughout the North of England and Wales, including Albert’s restaurants in the Manchester area.

They closed it after Christmas and New Year celebrations for an expected four month refurbishment, but the work has taken slightly longer than expected. Longridge House’s social media pages have been updated with pictures of structural and exterior work taking place, including new windows and a revamped patio area.

In November, new owner Lucy McCarthy said: “There will be beautifully updated spaces across our restaurant, bar, bedrooms and private dining rooms – ready to host all types of events and celebrations!”

Now their website states: “Opening 9th August, Longridge House is a boutique countryside hotel and relaxed restaurant in the heart of the Ribble Valley – under an hour’s drive from Manchester. Whether you're planning a peaceful getaway, a celebration with friends or simply a really good Sunday roast, we'd love to welcome you.”

Sneak peak images posted on social media show stylish and contemporary bedrooms and dining areas, with exposed wooden beams, muted colours, manicured gardens and feature light fittings. Owners said: “We’ve poured our heart and soul into every detail and can’t wait for you to be a part of it.”

The former Ferrari's Country House Hotel and Restaurant on the outskirts of Longridge - now called Longridge House. | National World

What else does the family run?

Elle R Leisure also own Woodlands Hotel - a boutique hotel in Leeds, Soughton Hall - a country house in North Wales, Albert’s Restaurants - a collection of contemporary British restaurants in the Manchester area, Dukes 92 - Manchester’s iconic canal-side bar, The Castlefield Rooms, which offers special event space in Manchester city centre, and budget-friendly Hello Hotel in Manchester.

Enquiries

Anyone with enquries should email: [email protected]