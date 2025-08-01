Hotels overtake churches as the UK’s number one wedding venue

Over a quarter of weddings now held in hotels, more than any other location

Hotels have officially overtaken churches as the UK’s most popular wedding venue, with new figures revealing more than 25% of couples tie the knot in hotels.

The shift reflects a wider move away from traditional weddings, with couples opting for more personal, relaxed and experience-led celebrations.

The research, from Hyatt Hotels, comes as the hospitality giant has witnessed a significant uptick in wedding bookings across its UK locations.

Couples are ditching tradition in favour of flexible, party-first celebrations

Instead of countryside stately homes or formal settings, many are choosing evening ceremonies, rooftop views and skipping speeches in favour of going straight to the party.

Evening weddings are growing in popularity, according to industry insight, with more couples choosing after-dark ceremonies for their atmosphere, intimacy and standout appeal.

Sarah Matts, Events Manager at Hyatt Hotels Manchester, said: “Couples aren’t just booking venues, they’re curating experiences. They want spaces that reflect who they are.

“At Hyatt, we see people choosing hotels because they can personalise every detail, from food and lighting to layout and timeline. The focus now is on making the day feel personal, not formulaic.”

Whether it’s a rooftop ceremony, a ballroom celebration or a multi-day event, Hyatt gives couples the freedom to design a day that’s fully theirs.

Matts adds: “We’ve hosted everything from intimate elopements to 200-guest extravaganzas. No two weddings look the same, and that’s the point. Couples want flexibility and personality.”

In response to this cultural shift, Hyatt Hotels has launched a new wave of wedding packages crafted for modern city couples who are reimagining what a wedding can look like.

From Twilight Weddings at Hyatt Hotels Manchester to Blue Sky celebrations at Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport, these offerings cater to those seeking a relaxed, contemporary vibe without sacrificing style or significance.

Rooted in simplicity, setting, and atmosphere, each package reflects the way today’s couples are redefining tradition in favour of something more personal, flexible, and distinctly urban.

Whether you’re planning a grand celebration or an intimate gathering, Hyatt Hotels offer modern couples a destination worth saying “I do” to.

