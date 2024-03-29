Blackpool's new Marco Pierre White restaurant set to open on May 1 - here's how you can be the first to try

Forming part of the complex being built as part of the Talbot Gateway regeneration project, the restaurant is located within the four-star Holiday Inn hotel. 
The opening date of Marco Pierre White’s new Blackpool restaurant has been revealed.

The brand-new Marco Pierre White restaurant is set to open its doors on May 1 and it's now taking bookings.

Guests wanting to dine in the new restaurant, which is called Marco’s New York Italian, can now reserve a table to make sure they are the first to try out the mix of Italian-inspired dishes and American classics.

Forming part of the complex being built as part of the Talbot Gateway regeneration project, the restaurant is located within the four-star Holiday Inn hotel. 

Katherine Gonzales-Moore, Food & Beverage Operations Manager said: “Interest and excitement has been building as we’ve been able to reveal more of the actual building.

“To announce that guests can now start to reserve a table will only add to the anticipation of dining in a Marco Pierre White inspired restaurant.

“We’ve now appointed most of the team who will be undergoing their training in time for the 1 May.

“The ethos behind Marco’s New York Italian is that it will have a friendly, casual atmosphere and be the ideal place where friends and family can share and enjoy a meal out where the service is friendly and food freshly prepared.

“It’s not pretentious, just great food served in a great atmosphere.”

Using Pierre White’s Italian heritage and his love for New York, the new restaurant will serve fresh pasta, handmade pizza and steaks and some classic Italian / New York inspired desserts. 

 Those wanting to reserve a table can do so by visiting https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/blackpool or calling 01253 208050.

