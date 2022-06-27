One person hospitalised after fire breaks out at home in Ashton-on-Ribble

Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood attended a domestic building fire in Markham Street at around 11.15am on Monday (June 27).

The incident involved the first floor of a terraced property.

Firefighters used one hose reel, four breathing apparatus, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

One casualty was conveyed to the hospital by paramedics, the fire service said.

Crews were in attendance for an hour and 40 minutes.