One person hospitalised after blaze at Walton Summit industrial estate in Bamber Bridge
An investigation has been launched after a fire engulfed a commercial building at the Walton Park industrial estate in Bamber Bridge.
Ten fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms (ALPS) and two stinger appliances attended the scene in Brierley Road shortly after 8.10pm on Sunday (August 16).
One casualty was taken to hospital with "burn injuries" after being assessed by paramedics at the scene.
It is believed the fire was in the vicinity of the TeamSport Go Karting facility.
"Firefighters are working to bring the fire under control using two ALPS and the Stinger," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said.
"Four firefighters are also using breathing apparatus and two hose reels in one sector.
"At approximately 11pm, an additional two pumps were requested, bringing the total to 10 fire engines."
A large smoke plume was produced by the fire and residents were advised to close their doors and windows as a precaution.
In an update posted at 1am, LFRS confirmed the blaze had been brought under control.
One aerial ladder platform remained at the scene to dampen down any hotspots this morning (August 17).
LFRS said investigations into the cause of the fire will begin as soon as possible.
