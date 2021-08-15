Smoke plumes visible as firefighters battle blaze at the Walton Summit industrial estate in Bamber Bridge

Firefighters use aerial unit to try and bring a blaze under control at Brierley Road, Bamber Bridge. Pic: LFRS

Eight crews and two ALPs (aerial ladder platforms) were in attendance at the fire on Sunday evening which broke out shortly after 8pm.

A large smoke plume has been produced by the blaze and residents advised to close their doors and windows as a precaution. Road diversions were put in place.

Firefighters 'sectorised' the fire to try and bring it under control.

It is believed the fire is in the vicinity of the TeamSport Go Karting facility.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said in a statement: "At 20:12hrs, four fire crews from Bamber Bridge, Preston and Penwortham responded to reports of a fire on Brierley Road in Bamber Bridge.

"The fire involved a commercial premises, approximately 90m by 50m and was well alight when crews arrived.

"Four additional crews were requested, including two aerial ladder platforms.

"There is a large smoke plume being produced by the fire, and local residents in the vicinity are advised to close any windows and doors as a precaution. Some road diversions are also in place, so please try and avoid the area if possible."