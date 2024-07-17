Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert one of Preston’s tallest buildings into a block of flats have been revealed.

Bolton-based MacMarshalls Ltd want ‘prior approval’ from Preston Council to change the use of the Unicentre in Lord’s Walk to form 122 apartments. The 12-storey building next to Preston Bus Station currently has lawful use for offices, but MacMarshall’s believe it can be converted into residential accomodation as part of a permitted development order.

If it were to go ahead, the applicant proposes the spaces would be used to create 91 one-bedroomed apartments and 31 two-bedroom apartments.

A report to the council states that the development will include a shared roof terrace on the third floor, 18 parking spaces will remain for residents and visitors, and “the external appearance of the building will remain largely unaffected”, save for the replacement of a single-glazed curtain walling at the ground floor level, which will be replaced with a more energy efficient glazing system.

It’s the latest apartment block plan for the centre of Preston, with plans for another office conversion launched earlier this month.

History of the building

Construction of the Unicentre began in 1967 and it was opened at about the same time as the neighbouring bus station, in 1969. It stands 59m tall and has spent much of its life occupied by Government workers for the DWP, HMRC, and the CPS. The building has been recently refurbished and in 2018 was offered for sale for £6.4m.