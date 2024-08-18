Oh my god, there are sheep on my 2.7m house roof - it's kind of ridiculous

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire homeowner has described the 'hilarious' moment when she found a flock of sheep walking around on her roof.

Kristen Jackson, 28, was left ‘shocked’ after discovering the four farm animals trotting about on top of her four-bed property on Thursday morning.

She had been in bed with her partner, Daniel Payne, 33, when they heard a loud noise echoing through their home, in Whitworth, Rossendale., at around 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And fearing a burglar had crept onto the top of their detached home, Kristen rushed outside to see what was making the bizarre commotion.

But she ‘burst out laughing’ when she realised that a small herd of sheep was walking up and down the roof, which is around 9ft (2.7m) high.

A Lancashire homeowner has described the 'hilarious' moment when she found a flock of sheep walking around on her roof. | Kristen Jackson / SWNS

The marketing executive said: “I heard the noises and thought, what is that? It surely can’t be a bird. Is it a cat or something else? It sounded a lot bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I was like, ‘I need to go and see what’s on the roof.’ You think the worst – is someone on the house? is someone breaking in?

“I quickly jumped out of bed and went out of the back door, and I went to the back garden area and looked up. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, there are sheep on the roof.’

“I just burst out laughing because it was kind of hilarious.”

Lancashire homeowner Kristen Jackson has described the 'hilarious' moment when she found a flock of sheep walking around on her roof. | Kristen Jackson / SWNS

She added: “I ran inside and grabbed my phone and basically said to my partner, ‘You need to come out and see this.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He came out and turned around and was just shocked. He just started laughing at the fact that we had four sheep on the house, and they were just staring back at us.”

Kristen explained that their home, which they moved into just over a year ago and is currently under renovation, is partially submerged into a hillside.

Lancashire homeowner Kristen Jackson has described the 'hilarious' moment when she found a flock of sheep walking around on her roof. | Kristen Jackson / SWNS

And this had allowed the curious livestock to clamber onto the roof after they snuck through a fence earlier in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We live in Whitworth and we back onto the moors, so we do tend to see sheep and cows wandering up and down the road if they’ve got loose.

“It’s a surprise that they’ve come down the driveway, through the fencing and onto the roof.

“But within five to ten minutes, as we’d spooked them, they kind of made their way off.”

Kristen said she would be reinforcing the boundaries of the property to make sure no more animals ventured on top of the home.

She added: “In the future, we’ll definitely be making a change to the fence to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”