Meet National Highways traffic officer Dereck Morrison who has been recognised with a special award after saving a vulnerable person’s life on the M61.

On a dark March morning at 5am, Dereck was completing his final patrol of his night shift when he encountered someone walking in the live lanes on the M61 near junction 5.

Despite the risks involved, Dereck’s training enabled him to act instinctively to protect both the individual and other road users from potential harm.

When his request to the individual to leave the live lanes was ignored, Dereck safely parked and got out of his patrol vehicle to quickly restrain the person and move them to safety.

He remained with the individual until the police arrived. His selfless actions undoubtedly prevented a tragedy from occurring.

Greater Manchester Police commended Dereck’s heroic actions, leading them to present him with the highly regarded Branch Commander’s Award.

This award reflects Dereck’s outstanding commitment to duty and his unwavering determination to ensure the safety and wellbeing of road users.

Dereck, from Blackpool, who has been a traffic officer for 17 years, said: “My primary role as a traffic officer is to ensure the safety of all road users. When faced with such a critical situation, there was no room for hesitation. I am grateful that I was able to make a difference and prevent a potential incident.

“I am humbled by this recognition from Greater Manchester Police and truly thankful.”

Greater Manchester Police expressed their appreciation for Derek’s heroic intervention. A spokesperson said: “We commend Dereck for his remarkable bravery. His selflessness and dedication to protecting the public are truly admirable.

“Dereck’s intervention saved a life and prevented a potentially critical incident. We are proud to present him with the Branch Commander’s Award, recognising his outstanding service.”

National Highways traffic officers are often first on the scene in an incident. Their main priority is to keep people safe. They also stop traffic to clear obstructions and spills, help remove broken-down vehicles, and support the police and other emergency services by managing road closures when there’s a serious incident.

National Highways on-road duty manager Chris Douglas-Matthews said: “We are incredibly proud of Dereck and his remarkable display of bravery. His receipt of the Branch Commander’s Award highlights his commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of our road users.

“Dereck’s selfless actions and courageous efforts emphasise the important of going above and beyond to protect lives on our network.

“This is only one example of the dedication and professionalism of traffic officers. Each and every one of our officers always make decisions with safety and customer service at heart.”

Advice If you get into trouble on a motorway – Always go left.

If your vehicle has a problem, or you get into trouble on a motorway, stay calm and try to exit at the next junction or motorway service area. If that’s not possible:

• Put your left indicators on. • Move into the left lane. • Enter the next emergency area, or hard shoulder. • Put your hazard lights on. • Get behind a safety barrier where there is one - keep well away from moving traffic. • Call National Highways on 0300 123 5000 then a breakdown provider for help.

If you are unable to exit your vehicle and get to a safe place, have stopped in a live traffic lane or feel your life is in danger:

