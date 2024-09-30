Oasis send fans into a frenzy by teasing new announcement ahead of 2025 tour
The rock band posted photos to social media of billboards in various cities which shows the brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher together with the headline ‘be careful what you wish for’.
In the caption they said the announcement will be made at 8am Eastern time on Monday and added #OasisLive25.
The pair previously excited fans with news of the long awaited reunion since their split at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.
They had also posted a short clip of a sign in the style of the Oasis logo was shared to both of their Instagram accounts on Sunday night, as well as on the official Oasis page.
The black sign had had the date “27.08.24” written in the middle before it flickered and changed to read “8am”.
Since announcing their 2025 tickets have been snapped up quick by fans.
However, the UK's regulator of advertising says it had received more than 400 complaints over how tickets have been advertised which is currently being investigated.
The last time the duo performed together was in 2009 at V Festival in Staffordshire.
