New owners for Lancashire's Michelin-starred Northcote restaurant and hotel & a promise of investment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Silkstone Finance has acquired Northcote Hotel Ltd in Langho from The Stafford Collection (a BHL Ltd company).
A statement released this morning reads: “The acquisition, advised by Paul Raftery, corporate partner at national law firm, Weightmans, in Manchester and Chris Langrick of Langricks Chartered Accountants in Wilmslow, Cheshire, will fuel new investment to further enhance Northcote's esteemed reputation. Long-standing General Manager, Craig Bancroft MI, will continue to lead the hotel, directing strategic investments in unison with the new ownership.”
The announcement comes just weeks after executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen left Northcote. No reason has been publicly given for her departure.
It also come as Northcote await a decision over a planning application to extend their existing Louis Roderer Room. They say the intention is not to increase capacity, “but to enable better use of the room by both the hotel and its guests”, adding: “It would improve the ability of the room to hold wedding services, offer more lounge space, and the accommodation for entertainment to small events.
About Northcote
This renowned country house hotel has 26 imaginative rooms, and has had a Michelin Star since 1996. It has won a catalogue of top awards, including being named Tripadvisor’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the UK and No. 3 in the World, named in Northern Restaurant & Bar’s Top 50 Power List 2025, and has made La Liste – Top 1,000 Restaurants in the World 2019 – 2025.
Last year, Northcote was successful in gaining permission for a new pavilion restaurant with a "sense of theatre". Ribble Valley Borough Council has given full permission for the new single-storey building on grazing land, which is part of a masterplan by owners the Stafford Collection to "create an iconic leisure destination with a strong local outreach and global recognition". As well as having a new restaurant, the overall plan is to increase the number of hotel rooms, have a new spa/wellness/health club facility, a private events space and training academy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.