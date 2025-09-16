No pizza and pint this week, sorry - Owners cocktail bar in Preston announce change in opening times
The Aviary Preston, located at 452 Blackpool Road Ashton-on-Ribble, which serves up an array of “cocktails beer and banter” is changing up its opening hours/days to give staff a much needed rest before the Christmas countdown begins.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said: “We’re having a little break. Please note opening days/times for the next ten days.”
The post from Sunday further read: “We are closed today for some much needed R&R.
“No pizza and pint this week, sorry.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
They added that they would be open on 6pm from Thursday, September 18, and 2pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
They would be closed Monday and Tuesday, September 22 and 23 and then normal servcie would resume from Wednesday, September 24.