The owners of a popular bar in Preston have announced a change in opening times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aviary Preston, located at 452 Blackpool Road Ashton-on-Ribble, which serves up an array of “cocktails beer and banter” is changing up its opening hours/days to give staff a much needed rest before the Christmas countdown begins.

The Aviary Preston, located at 452 Blackpool Road Ashton-on-Ribble, which serves up an array of “cocktails beer and banter” is changing up its opening hours/days to give staff a much needed rest before the Christmas countdown begins. | Google

Announcing the news on their Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said: “We’re having a little break. Please note opening days/times for the next ten days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post from Sunday further read: “We are closed today for some much needed R&R.

“No pizza and pint this week, sorry.”

Read More We are exploring all options - owners of live music venue Kanteena on future of Lancashire site

They added that they would be open on 6pm from Thursday, September 18, and 2pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They would be closed Monday and Tuesday, September 22 and 23 and then normal servcie would resume from Wednesday, September 24.