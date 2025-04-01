No hot water partially closes Burnley Brunshaw Primary School
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A primary school is partially closed today due to an issue with hot water.
Burnley Brunshaw Primary School, located at Morse Street, is part closed due to having no hot water in the Foundation Centre.
The state school for boys and girls aged from four to 11 which was rated Good by Ofsted in 2022, is part closed to Reception this morning but is expected to open later in the day.
On the Lancashire County Council website it reads: “No Water, No hot water in the Foundation Centre.
“AM: Reception - part school closurePM: Reception - school open .”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.