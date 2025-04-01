Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school is partially closed today due to an issue with hot water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Brunshaw Primary School, located at Morse Street, is part closed due to having no hot water in the Foundation Centre.

No hot water has partially closed Burnley Brunshaw Primary School. | LCC

The state school for boys and girls aged from four to 11 which was rated Good by Ofsted in 2022, is part closed to Reception this morning but is expected to open later in the day.

On the Lancashire County Council website it reads: “No Water, No hot water in the Foundation Centre.

“AM: Reception - part school closurePM: Reception - school open .”