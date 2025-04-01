No hot water partially closes Burnley Brunshaw Primary School

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 09:24 BST
A primary school is partially closed today due to an issue with hot water.

Burnley Brunshaw Primary School, located at Morse Street, is part closed due to having no hot water in the Foundation Centre.

No hot water has partially closed Burnley Brunshaw Primary School. | LCC

The state school for boys and girls aged from four to 11 which was rated Good by Ofsted in 2022, is part closed to Reception this morning but is expected to open later in the day.

On the Lancashire County Council website it reads: “No Water, No hot water in the Foundation Centre.

“AM: Reception - part school closurePM: Reception - school open .”

