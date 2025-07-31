Plans for a new doctors’ surgery in Leyland have been derailed after the NHS withdrew its support.

Dr Gora Bangi and his staff were forced to vacate Station Surgery in Golden Hill Lane after it was deemed not fit for purpose in February 2021.

The building was vacated with immediate effect and services moved to its sister site, Leyland Surgery in West Paddock.

Leyland's Station Surgery in Golden Hill Lane closed in February 2021 after the building was deemed unsafe for staff and patients

Following the closure, the GP practice said it was "actively seeking" a new site for the surgery, with a "number of potential options" being looked at in Farington.

The surgery says it ‘searched tirelessly’ over the last five years to find suitable premises, while Lancashire’s Integrated Care Board - the NHS agency responsible for planning and funding local NHS services - supported the move, saying it was “working closely with the practice to identify a suitable site for the patients of Station Surgery”.

The surgery’s business manager, Suzanne Clitheroe, said they explored at least 7 different premises “but none came to fruition”, until Leyland’s Natwest bank - next door to the old surgery - closed in May this year.

The old Station Surgery (left) and the now closed Natwest bank (right) in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, which has been identified as a potential replacement site for the surgery which closed in 2021 | Google

She said: “At the beginning of the year a patient made us aware that the old NatWest bank would soon be going up for sale – we made some enquiries and visited the premises and feel it would be an ideal solution.”

But after informing the ICB that a suitable site had been found, the practice was asked to make a case to ‘justify’ why the replacement surgery was still needed in Leyland.

In July the proposal to relocate Station Surgery was formally refused by the Primary Medical Services Group.

Dr Gora Bangi, was the chair of the Chorley and South Ribble Clinical Commissioning Group before stepping down in 2019 to run the Leyland Surgery

Earlier this month, the surgery’s senior staff held a meeting with South Ribble MP Paul Foster who said he was ‘extremely concerned’ about the decision and escalated the matter to Rt Hon Wes Streeting.

“We’re standing up for our patients”

Surgery business manager, Suzanne Clitheroe added: “We are standing up for our patients. We believe care should be accessible and located where it is needed most. That’s why we are continuing to campaign for a new surgery for our community.

“We are now running a campaign to keep patients informed and we are asking for the community to put pressure back on the ICB to honour the commitment they originally made.”

Leyland Surgery, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1HR | Of the 117 people who responded to the survey, 63% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google

Why the new surgery was refused

A spokesperson for Lancashire’s ICB said: “Station Surgery relocated from its former premises on Golden Hill Lane to West Paddock in February 2021. This move was necessary because the previous site was deemed unfit for the delivery of clinical services.

“While the relocation was only intended to be temporary, no suitable alternative premises have been identified over the past five years. During this time, no concerns have been raised about the current West Paddock site.

“The West Paddock premises also accommodate Leyland Surgery, which is operated by the same team as Station Surgery, Leyland. This co-location has enabled more effective joint working, improved resilience, and a better overall service for patients.

“The site was extended in 2018 to provide additional clinical space and is located within Leyland, approximately one mile from the original Golden Hill Lane location.

“We have recently received an application to relocate Station Surgery, to a newly identified site on Golden Hill Lane. However, this site is a former retail property and would require significant investment and refurbishment to meet the standards required for clinical care.

Former NatWest bank, Leyland | Barker Proudlove Ltd/Rightmove

“After careful consideration, the Integrated Care Board (ICB) has decided that it is in the best interest of patients for both Station Surgery and Leyland Surgery to remain co-located at the West Paddock site. This decision supports continuity of care, operational efficiency, and the continued delivery of high-quality services.

“This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring the delivery of high-quality, sustainable primary care services and to making the best use of NHS resources. We remain fully committed to engaging with patients, stakeholders, and elected representatives to ensure that services continue to meet the needs of the local population.

“We hope this explanation helps to clarify how the decision was made and aides understanding of the process. If you have any further questions please get in touch.”

Leyland Surgery fights back “with the facts”

Leyland Surgery has hit back at the ICB as it challenges its reasons for refusing to back the new surgery.

“Here are the facts,” says business manager Suzanne Clitheroe...

“We have identified a suitable premises, close to our original location, which meets our needs and those of our patients. Therefore, the ICB’s claim that “no suitable premises have been found” is simply untrue.

“The ICB suggests the building would require significant NHS investment — this is misleading. We have never asked the NHS to purchase the building or fund any refurbishment.

“The ICB also referred to a building extension in 2018 as if it was NHS-funded. This extension was paid for by the practice, not the NHS.

“No concerns raised? On the contrary — we have consistently raised issues around accessibility, travel difficulties, and patient feedback about the temporary location.”