The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) has jointly announced a new partnership with the RAF, pledging lifelong care and financial support for retired RAF Police dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Effective immediately, the NFRSA will adopt and support these exceptional animals in their post-service years, ensuring they receive the medical, welfare, and emotional care they deserve after a lifetime of service.

The announcement was made jointly by Provost Marshal (RAF) Group Captain Samantha Bunn and The Countess Bathurst, Founder and Chair of the NFRSA, before assembled guests, handlers, and dignitaries at RAF Honington, on the final day of the RAF Police MWD Trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) has jointly announced a new partnership with the RAF, pledging lifelong care and financial support for retired RAF Police dogs. | Cpl Connor Payne (RAF)

Both paid tribute to the extraordinary contribution RAF Police dogs make to national security and to the duty owed to them once their working lives conclude. RAF Police Dogs are seen as the ‘Guardians of the Skies’.

They fulfil a diverse range of roles of security and force-protection essential to the protection of RAF stations and personnel worldwide, including: Patrol Dogs - the core of the RAF Police MWD capability, deterring, detecting, and detaining those who threaten personnel, assets, or infrastructure.

RAF Police Dogs provide the same specialist skills as Home Office Police General Purpose dogs, tracking assailants, locating evidence, and supporting Law Enforcement and Force Protection teams.

The NFRSA exists to alleviate that burden — ensuring these loyal animals enjoy the dignity, comfort, and security they have earned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Captain Samantha Bunn, Provost Marshal (RAF) said: “Our Military Working Dogs are frontline defenders, trusted by handlers and essential to the security of RAF operations.

“It is wholly right and fitting that, when their service ends, we ensure they are not forgotten. The partnership with NFRSA means these brave animals will receive the care and honour they’ve earned, long after their working days conclude.”

To support or find out more about the NFRSA click here.