2 . Patch

Patch is a sweet young lad who arrived at the centre with his brother Dashy after their welfare needs were not being met. While Dashy has since been adopted, Patch is still waiting for his forever humans to come for him. He is a very smart boy, knowing a few commands such as paw and has the potential to learn even more as time goes on. It is not suitable for him to live with cats or small animals, but he could possibly live with a calm dog following meet and greets at the animal centre. He would really benefit from a quiet adult only home. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool