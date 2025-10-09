With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the gorgeous furry friends currently being cared for at the RSPCA Salford and Manchester branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Kayda and Sunshine.
For information on how to adopt any of the animals visit the relevant RSPCA websites.
1. Kayda
Sweet girl Kayda is a fun loving dog who enjoys being around people and wants to be friends with everyone she meets. She is a very excitable girl who loves being out and about, she would really benefit from an active lifestyle with adopters who are able to keep her stimulated both mentally and physically. She can live with children of a secondary school age and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
2. Patch
Patch is a sweet young lad who arrived at the centre with his brother Dashy after their welfare needs were not being met. While Dashy has since been adopted, Patch is still waiting for his forever humans to come for him. He is a very smart boy, knowing a few commands such as paw and has the potential to learn even more as time goes on. It is not suitable for him to live with cats or small animals, but he could possibly live with a calm dog following meet and greets at the animal centre. He would really benefit from a quiet adult only home. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
3. Nala
Nala is a larger than life girl who loves a good cuddle with the kennel staff. She has shown to be really friendly and loves to be around people, always wagging her tail when the kennel team talks to her and gives her fuss. She is a big girl with a lot of love to give and would love to be able to be in a home where she can stretch her legs on long walks but also cuddle up on the sofa with her new adopters. She is also looking for an adult-only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool
4. Sunshine
Meet Sunshine - an eight-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair. She is an independent lady who likes to take things at her own pace. She spends a lot of her time sat on/in her little bunk bed or snuggled up snoozing on her inside bed; but as soon as she hears you coming, she is ready for interaction, and purring away. She can live with children of secondary school age and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston