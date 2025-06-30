Newly refurbished Preston BMX track opens in time for regional event

The newly refurbished BMX track at Preston Pirates has officially opened in time for a huge regional event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images from Saturday's official opening of the refurbished BMX track at Preston Pirates. | Preston City Council

The official opening of the refurbished BMX track at Preston Pirates was held on Saturday, June 28, the day before a British Cycling Regional event which saw more than 300 riders and 2,000 spectators in attendance at the London Road track.

The upgrade has improved two of the ‘berms’ (sweeping corners), reprofiling them to improve the rider experience, track safety and drainage. There have also been improvements to some other areas of the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since previous investment in 2014, the club has gone from strength to strength and hosted British Cycling regional events along with its own annual club series event.

The refurbishment was made possible with a partnership between Preston Pirates’ contribution of £30,000 along with £18,000 from Preston City Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) allocation for 2024/25 (£9,000 from Parks grant and £9,000 from Leisure Development grant).

Read More Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Deputy Mayor of Preston, Councillor Nweeda Khan, who officially opened the refurbished track, said: “Preston Pirates is a very well-established sports club within the city, which we’re incredibly proud to support.

“The funding from the Council’s shared prosperity allocation is used with the goal of delivering wide-reaching and impactful activities that build pride of place in Preston and increase life chances for all our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This refurbishment will enable more young people to take part in a growing sport and aid the budding sports stars of the future.”

Ian Brookes from Preston Pirates, added: “Our newly refurbished track gave us an upgrade to our corners (berms), which secures the facility’s condition for the long term and means the club can continue to produce top class BMX athletes. We’re very grateful for this funding and to everyone involved for their continued support.

“We run sessions five times a week that caters for riders of all abilities and ages. We have been National and British Club Series Champions multiple times, and this year we currently sit in first place in this National Club standings with a good chance of winning it with just two rounds to go.

“It’s a great sport for young people to try and we’re always welcoming of those who want to give it a go.”