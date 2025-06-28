Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 89 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 30 and Sunday, July 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks All the major roadworks starting in Preston between June 30 and July 6. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavation in the Verge and carriageway of approximately 13 meters to install sub duct for new fibre broadband connections. When: June 30-July 2 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Birkdale Drive, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: s171 licence works for footway improvements on church side only to accommodate the new entrances for properties being built by GK construction. Minor kerbing work and footway resurfacing. Works taking place on Birkdale Drive, Preston carried out by JJ O'Grady. When: June 30-July 2 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Egerton Road, Preston What: Road closure Why: Carriagway resurfacing works When: June 30-July 14 | Google Maps Photo Sales