Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Jun 2025, 18:41 BST

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 89 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 30 and Sunday, July 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between June 30 and July 6.

1. Preston roadworks

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between June 30 and July 6. | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavation in the Verge and carriageway of approximately 13 meters to install sub duct for new fibre broadband connections. When: June 30-July 2

2. Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavation in the Verge and carriageway of approximately 13 meters to install sub duct for new fibre broadband connections. When: June 30-July 2 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: s171 licence works for footway improvements on church side only to accommodate the new entrances for properties being built by GK construction. Minor kerbing work and footway resurfacing. Works taking place on Birkdale Drive, Preston carried out by JJ O'Grady. When: June 30-July 2

3. Birkdale Drive, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: s171 licence works for footway improvements on church side only to accommodate the new entrances for properties being built by GK construction. Minor kerbing work and footway resurfacing. Works taking place on Birkdale Drive, Preston carried out by JJ O'Grady. When: June 30-July 2 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: Carriagway resurfacing works When: June 30-July 14

4. Egerton Road, Preston

What: Road closure Why: Carriagway resurfacing works When: June 30-July 14 | Google Maps

