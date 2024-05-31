Newborn baby died at Burnley General Hospital shortly after birth from‘ extreme prematurity’
and live on Freeview channel 276
An inquest at Lancashire Coroner’s Court Emmanuel Anton died shortly after his birth at Burnley General Hospital on March 4, 2023.
Recording the death as ‘extreme prematurity’, the coroner said the newborn’s birthdate had not been updated on medical records.
The Lancashire coroner said: “Emanuel Anton died at Burnley General Hospital on the 4th of March 2023 from extreme prematurity.
“His anticipated birthdate had not been updated on medical records, resulting in those attending to him at his birth not having the information that would have offered the chance of resuscitation although the result of any such treatment could not be predicted.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.