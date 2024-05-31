Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cause of death of a baby at a Lancashire hospital has been recorded as ‘extreme prematurity’.

An inquest at Lancashire Coroner’s Court Emmanuel Anton died shortly after his birth at Burnley General Hospital on March 4, 2023.

Recording the death as ‘extreme prematurity’, the coroner said the newborn’s birthdate had not been updated on medical records.

The Lancashire coroner said: “Emanuel Anton died at Burnley General Hospital on the 4th of March 2023 from extreme prematurity.