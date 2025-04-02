Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trial will take place this month in Lancashire, aiming to bring greater confidence to older and disabled people who use the rail network.

The train operator Northern will test a new scheme that enables people on its services between Preston and Colne to alert the conductor of their assistance requirements up until just 10 minutes before departure at unstaffed stations. The move is designed to make travel for older and disabled people more accessible.

The scheme works by sending alerts to the conductor of the train as requests are made, rather than them only being notified at the start of the journey. Customers can alert the conductor up until the 10-minute point using QR codes at stations along the line. Northern’s Customer Experience Centre is also available to provide guidance and advice on 0800 200 6060.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is an important trial and further evidence of our efforts to increase the travel confidence of thousands of people across the region who need to get from A to B.

“Our conductors and station colleagues will always help people who need their support. This trial is about helping our colleagues to be prepared and explore the impact that 10 minutes notice has in terms of the speed of their response, which will enable us to keep trains running on time.”

Robin Gisby, chief executive of DFTO, said: “Improving accessibility is a key priority for the railway. Everyone has the right to travel independently and older and disabled people require the same flexibility in their travel planning. Northern's trial to request assistance just ten minutes before departure will help improve the travel confidence of more people and is another important step in delivering a rail network that works for everyone."

Mark Cutter, chair of Northern’s accessibility user group, said: “I’m excited that this trial is looking at ways to make requesting assistance at unstaffed stations easier and convenient for those who need it – whoever they may be. The ability to turn up and go should be part of the available travel experience for all passengers whether or not they need passenger assistance.

"Accessible transport options - and the possibility of spontaneous travel - helps to empower people to live independent lives. With projects like this Northern is demonstrating its commitment to removing the barriers to travel that can have a disabling impact on many customers”.

Where can I use this?

Services between Preston and Colne call at: Lostock Hall, Bamber Bridge, Pleasington, Cherry Tree, Mill Hill (Lancs), Blackburn, Rishton, Church & Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, Huncoat, Hapton, Rose Grove, Burnley Barracks, Burnley Central, Brierfield and Nelson.

Requests can be made for all stations on the line with QR codes on posters at unstaffed stations.

Passenger Assist is a national scheme to help customers who need a little extra help on their journey. Those who wish to pre-book assistance are advised to give at least two hours’ notice. Assistance available includes:

Assistance getting on or off the train

Assistance entering or leaving the station

Use of a portable ramp for getting on or off the train

Assistance to and from connecting services

For more information about all of the ways that Northern is working to make travel more accessible, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/accessibility-hub.