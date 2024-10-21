Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new toy store is getting ready to oepn and will be giving away free goody bags.

To mark the opening of the new Toys ‘R’ Us shop-in-shop at WHSmith’s St Annes store on Saturday, October 26, the store will be hosting a grand opening event for customers from 9am to 1pm.

Geoffrey the Giraffe will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

| Getty Images

The first 50 children visiting the store will also receive a free goody bag worth over £15.

Doors will open at 9am so get there early for the giveaway.

The new shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.

Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store.

A lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture, great for photo opportunities, will also feature in the new shop.

St Annes is one of 37 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R”Us before Christmas.

Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director of WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys ‘R’ Us in St Annes.

“WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.

“Partnering with Toys ‘R’ Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us.

“We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”