45 fantastic pics from the Jingle all the Way Charity Walk for Derian House

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:29 BST

Take a look at this fabulous gallery from a very special charity event that took place in Lancashire this weekend.

Hundreds of Santas from across the county were spotted strolling through Chorley on Saturday as part of an annual charity walk for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The Jingle on the Way Walk, which first started in 2016, saw a sea of people dressed as Santa take part in a 15 mile walk from Chorley to the top of Rivington Pike and back.

All the money raised from the event goes torwards Derian House and so far the total stands at an impressive £34,215.

All the photos in the gallery below were taken by Steve Salmon Photography.

You can donate to Derian House by clicking here.

Take a look at 45 pictures from the event

1. Jingle all the Way Charity Walk 1

Take a look at 45 pictures from the event | Steve Salmon Photography

A group at the starting point

2. Jingle all the Way Charity Walk 2

A group at the starting point | Steve Salmon Photography

A sea of santas preparing to go

3. Jingle all the Way Charity Walk 3

A sea of santas preparing to go | Steve Salmon Photography

Two friends ready to go

4. Jingle all the Way Charity Walk 4

Two friends ready to go | Steve Salmon Photography

