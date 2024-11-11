45 fantastic pics from the Jingle all the Way Charity Walk for Derian House

Hundreds of Santas from across the county were spotted strolling through Chorley on Saturday as part of an annual charity walk for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The Jingle on the Way Walk, which first started in 2016, saw a sea of people dressed as Santa take part in a 15 mile walk from Chorley to the top of Rivington Pike and back.

All the money raised from the event goes torwards Derian House and so far the total stands at an impressive £34,215.

All the photos in the gallery below were taken by Steve Salmon Photography.

You can donate to Derian House by clicking here.

1 . Jingle all the Way Charity Walk 1 Take a look at 45 pictures from the event | Steve Salmon Photography Photo Sales

2 . Jingle all the Way Charity Walk 2 A group at the starting point | Steve Salmon Photography Photo Sales

3 . Jingle all the Way Charity Walk 3 A sea of santas preparing to go | Steve Salmon Photography Photo Sales

4 . Jingle all the Way Charity Walk 4 Two friends ready to go | Steve Salmon Photography Photo Sales