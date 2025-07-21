New tennis and pickleball courts open at Blackburn’s Corporation Park
The upgraded tennis courts – funded by the LTA Tennis Foundation and Blackburn with Darwen Council are part of a wider programme of improvements at the Grade II-listed Victorian park, supported by an additional £750,000 of Government funding successfully secured by the council.
A spokesperson for Blackburn with Darwen Council said: “Thanks to new funding we've provided alongside the LTA - Tennis For Britain, there are now even more opportunities to get active and enjoy the great outdoors right here in our historic park.
As part of a wider programme of improvements – backed by £750,000 of government funding – there's lots more exciting upgrades including the park’s iconic front gates being restored and repainted, new benches near the entrance, the playground now has new floodlighting – plus a fun new train for little ones.
To make a booking for the tennis and pickleball courts click here.
