It’s game, set and match at Blackburn’s Corporation Park as newly upgraded tennis courts and four brand-new pickleball courts open this week to the public.

The upgraded tennis courts – funded by the LTA Tennis Foundation and Blackburn with Darwen Council are part of a wider programme of improvements at the Grade II-listed Victorian park, supported by an additional £750,000 of Government funding successfully secured by the council.

Who fancies a game? | Blackburn with Darwen Council

A spokesperson for Blackburn with Darwen Council said: “Thanks to new funding we've provided alongside the LTA - Tennis For Britain, there are now even more opportunities to get active and enjoy the great outdoors right here in our historic park.

As part of a wider programme of improvements – backed by £750,000 of government funding – there's lots more exciting upgrades including the park’s iconic front gates being restored and repainted, new benches near the entrance, the playground now has new floodlighting – plus a fun new train for little ones.

To make a booking for the tennis and pickleball courts click here.