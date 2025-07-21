New tennis and pickleball courts open at Blackburn’s Corporation Park

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:27 BST
It’s game, set and match at Blackburn’s Corporation Park as newly upgraded tennis courts and four brand-new pickleball courts open this week to the public.

The upgraded tennis courts – funded by the LTA Tennis Foundation and Blackburn with Darwen Council are part of a wider programme of improvements at the Grade II-listed Victorian park, supported by an additional £750,000 of Government funding successfully secured by the council.

Who fancies a game?placeholder image
Who fancies a game? | Blackburn with Darwen Council

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Blackburn with Darwen Council said: “Thanks to new funding we've provided alongside the LTA - Tennis For Britain, there are now even more opportunities to get active and enjoy the great outdoors right here in our historic park.

As part of a wider programme of improvements – backed by £750,000 of government funding – there's lots more exciting upgrades including the park’s iconic front gates being restored and repainted, new benches near the entrance, the playground now has new floodlighting – plus a fun new train for little ones.

To make a booking for the tennis and pickleball courts click here.

Related topics:Blackburn with Darwen CouncilTennis

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice