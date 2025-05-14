The BBC is celebrating Shaun the Sheep’s 30th anniversary year with the launch of a brand new series coming this month.

Produced by multi-award-winning Bristol based studio Aardman, Shaun the Sheep is back for a side-splitting new series of the stop motion animation, with more madcap adventures from Shaun and the flock.

The new series based on the characters created by Preston born Nick Park, is available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, May 23.

Now in its seventh series, Shaun the Sheep follows the exploits of Shaun, the long-suffering, loyal sheepdog Bitzer and the flock at Mossy Bottom Farm.

It features classic Shaun the Sheep scenarios – relatable, everyday situations with a rural twist – spun into comedy gold by the flock.

Vocal effects are by CBeebies star Justin Fletcher (Shaun the Sheep, Timmy, the Pigs and Mowermouth) and comedian and actor John Sparkes (Farmer, Bitzer and Bitzer’s Dad), with a theme tune sung by Vic Reeves.

The family favourite launches with a double episode ‘Shirleyverse’ on CBBC and BBC One at 3.30pm on Saturday, May 24: a heartwarming tale about learning to value a friend, everything Shaun knows and loves comes into question, when he impulsively wishes away his pal Bitzer the dog.

A new series of Shaun the Sheep has been announced. | BBC

What has been said about the new series?

Director of BBC Children’s & Education, Patricia Hidalgo, says: “We’re so proud of our longstanding relationship with Aardman, supporting British animation and bringing families more Shaun the Sheep adventures. As you would expect, the new episodes are brilliantly characterised and full of British humour, as we celebrate this very special anniversary year by bringing audiences together to be entertained by Shaun and his pals.”

Chief Creative Director at Aardman, Sarah Cox added: “It’s a real joy to be marking Shaun the Sheep’s 30th anniversary with brand-new episodes on the BBC — our longtime creative partner. This new series continues to celebrate Shaun and the flock’s unique blend of warm and witty mischief through visual storytelling that aims to entertain all ages.”

Is anything else happening for the anniversary?

In celebration of the anniversary and as part of the special TV event, BBC One and CBBC will also air Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave, Aardman’s Academy Award®-winning film which first introduced the character Shaun the Sheep to audiences in 1995 (3pm, Saturday 24 May, BBC One and CBBC).

The Shaun the Sheep double episode at 3.30pm is followed on BBC One by the most recent Wallace & Gromit film, Vengeance Most Fowl (3.45pm, Saturday 24 May, BBC One) which became the most-watched programme in the UK over Christmas, demonstrating the appetite for British storytelling and the love for these iconic characters.

On CBBC, viewers can watch the brand-new double episode (3.30pm, Saturday 24 May) followed by Shaun the Sheep back-to-back episodes (3.45pm) and Shaun the Sheep Movie (5.00pm).

The new series is available on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, May 24 and more episodes will air at 7am weekdays from Monday 26 May on CBBC.

Shaun the Sheep series 7 was commissioned by Director of BBC Children’s & Education, Patricia Hidalgo and Sarah Muller, Senior Head of Commissioning and Acquisitions 7+. Lucy Pryke is the Commissioning Executive for BBC Children’s. WDR Germany is co-producer of the series.

The show, which was originally created by Richard Starzak, is delivered by a stellar Aardman team, directed by Seamus Malone (Lloyd of the Flies) and produced by Danny Gallagher (Robin Robin) with Jacqueline White as Senior Producer/Executive Producer and Carla Shelley and Sarah Cox as Studio Executive Producers.