New Sainsbury's set to open in seaside resort soon: here is everything we know

Where is the new Sainsbury's opening?

The new Sainsbury's is opening on the Meols Cop retail park in Blowick, Southport, which is a 40 minute drive from Preston City Centre but only a three minute drive from the West Lancashire border.

The store is located on the site of a former Homebase and will include the relocation of the existing Argos outlet further down the store.

The retair park address is Meols Cop Road, Southport PR9 7RG.

When will it be open?

The new store opens next week, on Wednesday, February 28, with signs on the building promoting the opening date but no time has yet been given.

A new Southport Sainsbury's is opening at the end of February. Credit: AFP via Getty Images

What can we expect from the store?

Being a superstore, the new Sainsbury's stands large with a 44,710 sq. ft floor space. It promises to feature an extensive selection of fresh food, fruit and vegetables, food-to-go, cupboard staples and freshly baked goods, as well as a carefully curated selection of non-food, including Sainsbury’s Habitat and Tu Clothing ranges.

There will also be a Costo coffee and a new Argos store that will enable customers to shop from thousands of products in technology, toys, gaming and electricals while picking up their groceries.

The new Sainsbury’s will rely on electricity that is 100% renewable and use 100% LED lighting throughout, whilst there are solar panels on the roof, doors on chilled cabinets to keep cold air in, and 14 electric charging bays in the 388-space car park.

There is no petrol station at the site.

Are there any jobs going?

A total of 150 new jobs have been created with the new store, from managers to store assistants.

How can you apply for a job?