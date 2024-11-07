New Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis has used her maiden speech in the House of Commons to call for “some truly ambitious step changes” in paternity leave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Ellis praised her father and husband as she urged more men to take paternity leave. The Ribchester resident told the Budget debate: “The only person I know who loved Ribble Valley more than I do was my dad. He travelled the world but I recently found a letter that he wrote to himself at age 21 in which he spoke of the strange pull back to our beautiful little corner of the world, where he chose to raise his family and, without knowing it, raised the Labour MP he dreamed of it having.“

She added: “It is my deepest sadness that my dad did not live to see me standing here, but I know that he relished every heated debate we had at the dinner table and along with my mum—one of the most intelligent women I know—I think my dad had an eye to what he was preparing me for. He was the biggest feminist I have ever known, and, in me, I think he raised the second biggest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to make life much more tenable, more affordable and, dare I say, more joyful for parents, who want to contribute to our country while also raising good humans.

Maya Ellis, Labour MP for the Ribble Valley | National World

“I am able to be here with my mental health just about intact only because my husband took three months of paternity leave with both our children. This meant that, when an election was called two days after I was selected as the Labour candidate, I did not have to spend a single second handing childcare over to him – already knew how to change a nappy, what to pack in a bag and the books my children want to read at bedtime. I fully believe I would not be standing here now if he had not taken paternity leave.

“That opportunity should not be rare. We know that few dads take up paternity or parental leave. Knowing that my husband can confidently care for my children gives me time to think, to organise and to dream. I hope to see some truly ambitious step changes as our Government reviews paternity leave not only to create a new vision of fatherhood in this country, but to unlock the dreams and plans of mothers, which we have been so desperately lacking but which are so desperately important.“

“I send a huge thank you to my incredible husband for holding the fort at home, and for being the foundation of my standing here today.”