Preston Birth Centre is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend - with a very special guest

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:48 BST
Preston Birth Centre is celebrating its very own milestone day this weekend - with a special guest.

The centre, which was opened in the Sharoe Green Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital in November 2014 has now welcomed more than 6,700 babies.

On Sunday, November 10 from 1-3pm, staff at the centre are welcoming people to celebrate with them. Tours of the birth centre will be available all day and the first baby born at the centre will also be there.

A mother holds the hand of a new baby. PIC: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wireplaceholder image
Due to generous donations from local businesses including Little Softies soft play gire and Louise Bespoke Balloons, there will be amazing raffle prizes to get tickets for on the day.

The unit is one of four birthplace choices available at LTHTR and provides an integral service that promotes midwifery-led care. It offers a calm home-from-home environment for parents and features four en-suite birthrooms comprising of birthpools, mood lighting, music and equipment to support a relaxing labour and birth. There are also two ensuite postnatal rooms where you can stay and be supported with caring for your baby.

